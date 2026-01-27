Advertisement

"He Hates His Wife", Nigerians DRAG Davido for Asking Chioma’s Permission to Recreate Ishowspeed’s 'Multiple Women' Massage in Ghana

David Ben
David Ben 09:26 - 27 January 2026
Nigerians DRAG Davido for Asking Chioma’s Permission to Recreate Ishowspeed’s 'Multiple Women' Massage in Ghana
A light-hearted Instagram post by Davido referencing IShowSpeed’s “multiple women” massage in Ghana, has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerian social media users.
Advertisement

Afrobeats star Davido, became the subject of online discussion after sharing a playful Instagram story that many Nigerians interpreted as controversial. 

Advertisement

On 26 January 2026, the Grammy-nominated singer reposted a viral video of American streamer IShowSpeed receiving a massage from multiple women in Ghana, during his African tour.

In the repost on his Instagram Stories, Davido tagged his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, writing a light-hearted caption that appeared to seek her permission to experience a similar “Ghana shea butter massage.”

The caption read: ‘@thechefchi oh boy my darling wife pls permit me 😅😅this nah Ghana???'

Advertisement

 

Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke | Instagram

The post was framed as humour, but screenshots of the story quickly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), where it gained significant attention beyond his Instagram audience.

While some viewers interpreted the message as harmless banter between a married couple, others viewed it as inappropriate, particularly given Davido’s public profile and marital status. 

Internet Reacts to Davido’s post

Advertisement
Davido
Davido (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The post generated a range of reactions from Nigerian social media users. Some expressed discomfort with the public nature of the message, questioning its appropriateness given Davido’s marital status. Others used humour or satire to comment on the situation, while a number of users framed their reactions. 

World-famous streamer iShowspeed is treated to a shea butter massage during the Ghanaian stop of his Africa Tour | Credit: X/@FearedBuck

While some comments implied that the post reinforced long-standing perceptions about his personal life, other users defended the artist, describing the post as unserious “cruise” or typical celebrity humour that had been taken out of context. 

See some reactions from X below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It is worth noting the budding relationship between Davido and IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.). The two have connected through the streamer's recent African tour, which included stops in Nigeria and Ghana.

On 21 January 2026, IShowSpeed's 21st birthday, Davido surprised him with a FaceTime call during a live stream in Lagos, Nigeria. The Afrobeats hitmaker, who was in Paris at the time, wished Speed a happy birthday, congratulated him on reaching 50 million YouTube subscribers, and promised a future collaboration in the US.

The Bigger Picture

The reaction to Davido’s post reflects ongoing conversations in Nigeria about celebrity culture, marriage, and the expectations placed on public figures. As a globally recognised superstar, Davido’s social media activity often attracts heightened attention, with audiences closely analysing even casual or humorous content.

Observers note that social media has increasingly blurred the line between private jokes and public communication, particularly for high-profile individuals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Pulse Fiesta Lagos 2025 ft. Monica Nigeria
Entertainment
17.12.2025
Pulse Fiesta Lagos 2025 ft. Monica Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Puma and Fast & Furious Drops Dodge Charger–Inspired Sneaker Line for NBA All-Star Weekend
Lifestyle
27.01.2026
Puma and Fast & Furious Drops Dodge Charger–Inspired Sneaker Line for NBA All-Star Weekend
Meta Stops Teens from Chatting with AI Characters
Technology
27.01.2026
Meta Stops Teens from Chatting with AI Characters
If She Says These 9 Things on a First Date, You Might Want to Leave Early
Lifestyle
27.01.2026
If She Says These 9 Things on a First Date, You Might Want to Leave Early
Nigerians DRAG Davido for Asking Chioma’s Permission to Recreate Ishowspeed’s 'Multiple Women' Massage in Ghana
Entertainment
27.01.2026
"He Hates His Wife", Nigerians DRAG Davido for Asking Chioma’s Permission to Recreate Ishowspeed’s 'Multiple Women' Massage in Ghana
There’s No Disappointment in the Expected: The Short Story of ‘Real Vol 1'
Music
26.01.2026
There’s No Disappointment in the Expected: The Short Story of ‘Real Vol 1'
‘I Lost Touch With Reality’ - Kanye West Issues Public Apology Over Anti-Semitism
Celebrities
26.01.2026
‘I Lost Touch With Reality’ - Kanye West Issues Public Apology Over Anti-Semitism