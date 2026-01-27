"He Hates His Wife", Nigerians DRAG Davido for Asking Chioma’s Permission to Recreate Ishowspeed’s 'Multiple Women' Massage in Ghana

A light-hearted Instagram post by Davido referencing IShowSpeed’s “multiple women” massage in Ghana, has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerian social media users.

Afrobeats star Davido, became the subject of online discussion after sharing a playful Instagram story that many Nigerians interpreted as controversial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 26 January 2026, the Grammy-nominated singer reposted a viral video of American streamer IShowSpeed receiving a massage from multiple women in Ghana, during his African tour.

In the repost on his Instagram Stories, Davido tagged his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, writing a light-hearted caption that appeared to seek her permission to experience a similar “Ghana shea butter massage.”

“My darling wife please permit me” - Davido reacts to iShowSpeed getting a massage in Ghana pic.twitter.com/9TBLtwUhqh — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) January 27, 2026

The caption read: ‘@thechefchi oh boy my darling wife pls permit me 😅😅this nah Ghana???'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke | Instagram

The post was framed as humour, but screenshots of the story quickly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), where it gained significant attention beyond his Instagram audience.

While some viewers interpreted the message as harmless banter between a married couple, others viewed it as inappropriate, particularly given Davido’s public profile and marital status.

Internet Reacts to Davido’s post

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davido (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The post generated a range of reactions from Nigerian social media users. Some expressed discomfort with the public nature of the message, questioning its appropriateness given Davido’s marital status. Others used humour or satire to comment on the situation, while a number of users framed their reactions.

World-famous streamer iShowspeed is treated to a shea butter massage during the Ghanaian stop of his Africa Tour | Credit: X/@FearedBuck

While some comments implied that the post reinforced long-standing perceptions about his personal life, other users defended the artist, describing the post as unserious “cruise” or typical celebrity humour that had been taken out of context.

See some reactions from X below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why he asking for permission he gonna do it anyways — extremely african looking (@sohcahtri) January 27, 2026

I had to check his IG to confirm. Omoh! — Jekson🇺🇸💎 (@certifiedmaga) January 27, 2026

It’s all jokes and banter oh — 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐄™ (@Xan_djive) January 27, 2026

Yall know it’s just a joke right, make una sofri o — Bolatito (@mirab_b) January 27, 2026

He can't stop cheating — Black (@LilithBlack25) January 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

He can't stop cheating — Black (@LilithBlack25) January 27, 2026

Omo Nawa for una it was clearly a joke why una de take things serious for this country pic.twitter.com/6CnTJLD8oT — KIDDY (@KIDDY300) January 27, 2026

Anther person does this and its the person his wife catching cruise

Davido does it , and everywhere scatters 🤣

Una no deserve una govt ke — hi Uzzy (@he_is__best) January 27, 2026

I hope this is fake 'cause how on earth will you tag your wife to this kind of thing!!! — ✨🦍 (@superboyzic) January 27, 2026

Nigerians are really funny.



Like what exactly is strange about an entertainer being an entertainer??



You're not even the wife in question.



So why exactly are you gnashing your teeth? — scaramuci.obongo (@ScaramuciObongo) January 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is worth noting the budding relationship between Davido and IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins Jr.). The two have connected through the streamer's recent African tour, which included stops in Nigeria and Ghana.

On 21 January 2026, IShowSpeed's 21st birthday, Davido surprised him with a FaceTime call during a live stream in Lagos, Nigeria. The Afrobeats hitmaker, who was in Paris at the time, wished Speed a happy birthday, congratulated him on reaching 50 million YouTube subscribers, and promised a future collaboration in the US.

The Bigger Picture

The reaction to Davido’s post reflects ongoing conversations in Nigeria about celebrity culture, marriage, and the expectations placed on public figures. As a globally recognised superstar, Davido’s social media activity often attracts heightened attention, with audiences closely analysing even casual or humorous content.

Observers note that social media has increasingly blurred the line between private jokes and public communication, particularly for high-profile individuals.

Advertisement