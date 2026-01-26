Advertisement

Magic Carpet Studios and Toon Boom to Set Africa as a Destination for 2D Projects

Pulse Mix 17:54 - 26 January 2026
As the world's attention increasingly turns toward African creativity and innovation, Magic Carpet Studios is at the forefront of harnessing this momentum to establish Africa as a hub for world-class animation projects.

Through Toon Boom Animation, Magic Carpet Studios gains access to cutting-edge tools and technologies that will drive creativity and excellence in its animation endeavors. Magic Carpet Studios, a leading animation studio based in Africa, proudly announces its use of world-wide industry standard tools such as Harmony Premium and Storyboard Pro.

This marks a significant milestone in the African animation industry, positioning Magic Carpet Studios as a key player in the burgeoning global animation landscape.

The studio will leverage Toon Boom's advanced software solutions to enhance its animation projects. This collaboration not only expands Magic Carpet Studios' reach but also facilitates valuable connections with potential global partners, further solidifying its position as a leading animation studio in Africa.

"Toon Boom's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate African animation to new heights," says Ferdy Adimefe, CEO of Magic Carpet Studios. "This opens up a world of opportunities for us to showcase the rich storytelling and creative talent that Africa has to offer. With Toon Boom's advanced tools and our passion for creativity, we are poised to deliver unparalleled animation experiences to audiences worldwide."

As Magic Carpet Studios embarks on this transformative journey with Toon Boom, the studio remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of animation, exploring new techniques, and delivering groundbreaking content that captivates audiences globally. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the African animation industry and underscores Magic Carpet Studios' commitment to excellence and innovation.

For more information about Magic Carpet Studios and its latest projects, visit www.magiccarpet.studio

About Magic Carpet Studios:

Magic Carpet Studios is a leading animation studio based in Africa, specializing in both 2D and 3D animation projects. With a focus on storytelling and creativity, Magic Carpet Studios is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of animation and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Africa to global audiences.

