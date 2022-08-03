RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uti Nwachukwu releases controversial photos to mark 40th birthday

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian media personality Uti Nwachukwu [Instagram/UtiNwachukwu]
Nigerian media personality Uti Nwachukwu [Instagram/UtiNwachukwu]

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, where he shared the photos.

"They say Life begins at 40…I doubted this. It scared me but I can CONFIRM that this is NO LIE. 2022 Has been my most successful year in the past decade. It really did feel like a renewal! Physically, Mentally, Carrer Wise and definitely Spiritually," he captioned some of the photos

"God keeps coming thru and I am short of words to express my extreme gratitude. Thank you … Yes You reading this. Cos good or bad, you have all been huge parts of the unfaltering man I have become. GROWTH definitely looks good on me 😉 So come, find rest in all this Love I have to Give 🤍🤍🤍 This is #Uti40th."

Happy birthday to the media personality from all of us at Pulse.

Uti first rose to prominence when he took part in the third season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

He later went on to win the fifth season (All-Star) in 2011.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

