Uti Nwachukwu releases controversial photos to mark 40th birthday

"They say Life begins at 40…I doubted this. It scared me but I can CONFIRM that this is NO LIE. 2022 Has been my most successful year in the past decade. It really did feel like a renewal! Physically, Mentally, Carrer Wise and definitely Spiritually," he captioned some of the photos

"God keeps coming thru and I am short of words to express my extreme gratitude. Thank you … Yes You reading this. Cos good or bad, you have all been huge parts of the unfaltering man I have become. GROWTH definitely looks good on me 😉 So come, find rest in all this Love I have to Give 🤍🤍🤍 This is #Uti40th."

Happy birthday to the media personality from all of us at Pulse.

Uti first rose to prominence when he took part in the third season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.