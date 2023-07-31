ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter reinstates Kanye West's profile after 7 month-long ban

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Looks like Ye is back, or is he...?

Kanye West recovers his Twitter account after 7 months of being banned.
Kanye West recovers his Twitter account after 7 months of being banned.

The rapper lost his account as a result of his multiple policy infringements last year during his numerous Twitter rants. The seven-month suspension occurred on the grounds of incitement to violence after Ye went on an Anti-Semitic rant in December of 2023.

This was not the first time the controversial artiste ended up in the Twitter dog house. Two months earlier, he was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after having his initial anti-semitic rant; which was removed on both platforms.

He is known for speaking his mind but some say he went too far in December
He is known for speaking his mind but some say he went too far in December Business Insider USA
As a result of his tweets, Kanye lost brand deals and endorsements. Adidas cut ties with him saying, saying it did "not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech".

His last post before being banned in December appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the singer will no longer be able to monetise his account, and no ads will appear next to his posts. His reinstated account is currently viewed as an official business account, this is indicated by the golden verification tick, as opposed to the blue one. His account currently has 31.5 million followers and shows his last post from December 1, a day before his account was suspended.

He lost his collaboration with Adidas after his rants
He lost his collaboration with Adidas after his rants [/Getty Images for ADIDAS] Business Insider USA

The report also stated that his account was restored after receiving reassurance that he would no longer use the platform to share anti-semitic content or any other harmful language.

Even though it has been days since his account was recovered, Ye has still not made any posts on the app.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

