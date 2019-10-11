Tiwa Savage kept a lot of people awake on the night of Thursday, October 10, 2019, when she shared a video of three young ladies insulting her at a popular radio station in Lagos.

The three young ladies were seen saying some derogatory words about the music star. Tiwa Savage went on call out the ladies in the video over their comments. It didn't end there she advised them to be bold enough to say those same words to her when they meet her personally.

As usual,'The Republic of Twitter' has been reacting to the now-viral video. For some Tiwa Savage has always wanted to look for an avenue to express the reasons why she doesn't relate well with other females, while for another set, it was no big deal as people are free to critics celebrities. Here is how Twitter is reacting to the video Tiwa Savage shared on her Instagram page.