Nigerian singer Teni Apata has left tongues wagging following now viral clips from her conferment as a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).
Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari
The songstress was awarded alongside Burna Boy, 2Baba among others on October 11, 2022.
Details: In the trending clip, Teni receives the award presented by President Muhammadu Buhari without a smile and walks off with a visible frown, a move that's earned her accolades and criticism.
Teni was presented with the National Honours alongside Grammy-award winner Burna Boy, 2Baba. Fuji legend Kwam 1 and media mogul Mo Abudu, at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock on October 11, 2022.
Other notable awardees include Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi, Anthony Joshua, Abike Dabiri-Erewa among others.
