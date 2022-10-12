RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The songstress was awarded alongside Burna Boy, 2Baba among others on October 11, 2022.

Teni receives MON award from President Buhari [Twitter]
Teni receives MON award from President Buhari [Twitter]

Nigerian singer Teni Apata has left tongues wagging following now viral clips from her conferment as a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Read Also

Details: In the trending clip, Teni receives the award presented by President Muhammadu Buhari without a smile and walks off with a visible frown, a move that's earned her accolades and criticism.

See video clip:

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Teni was presented with the National Honours alongside Grammy-award winner Burna Boy, 2Baba. Fuji legend Kwam 1 and media mogul Mo Abudu, at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock on October 11, 2022.

Other notable awardees include Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi, Anthony Joshua, Abike Dabiri-Erewa among others.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video: I did not sign Whitemoney to EME, Banky W reacts to rumors

Video: "I did not sign Whitemoney to EME", Banky W reacts to rumors

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

James Brown [Instagram/theprincessofafrica]

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Black Sherif and Clementina Konadu

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Mercy Aigbe's sister, Patience Aigbekaen and Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star