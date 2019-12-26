Lovers of two of the most popular housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija, Khafi and Gedoni woke up on Thursday, December 26, 2019, to the big news of their engagement.

Since the couple dropped the news via their Instagram and Twitter pages, the reactions have been massive. From those who didn't believe that the relationship would even grow past their stay in the house to those who had always rooted for the reality TV stars, the reactions have diverse.

More interesting is the fact that fans have already coined a hashtag for the wedding which is most likely to hold in 2020. Okay guys, here is how Twitter is wilding out after the news of their engagement was made public.