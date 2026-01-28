Davos 2026: Aleo Urges Global Capital to Back Africa’s Growth Potential

From the stage of the World Economic Forum, Christopher Aleo, Chief Executive Officer of iSwiss Pay, delivered a clear message to global leaders.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, the iSwiss Pay CEO calls for a new course based on fintech, clean energy and a renewed Europe–Africa partnership. Switzerland – From the stage of the World Economic Forum, Christopher Aleo, Chief Executive Officer of iSwiss Pay, delivered a clear and uncompromising message to global leaders: continuing along the same economic path while expecting different results is no longer an option.

Addressing policymakers, investors and business executives, Aleo questioned the effectiveness of current economic policies. “We keep doing the same things, while expecting different outcomes,” he said. “If we want meaningful growth, policies must change fundamentally.” His remarks were widely interpreted as a call for a structural rethinking of how global capital is deployed, particularly toward emerging markets.

At the centre of Aleo’s vision is Africa. He described the continent not as a risk to be contained, but as one of the most powerful growth engines of the coming decades. With a young population, expanding markets and vast renewable energy resources, Africa represents, in Aleo’s words, “a strategic opportunity for long-term investment.” Fintech and digital banking, he argued, can play a decisive role by lowering barriers to finance, increasing transparency and integrating African businesses more effectively into global financial flows.

Energy featured prominently in his address. Aleo stressed that without reliable and sustainable power, industrialisation and job creation remain out of reach. Renewable energy, in particular, offers Africa a historic opportunity to build economic growth without repeating the carbon-intensive paths of the past. “Investing in solar, wind and energy infrastructure in Africa is not philanthropy,” Aleo said. “It is smart economics—investment that generates returns while creating stability and employment.”

A significant part of Aleo’s speech was also directed at Europe. He warned that the continent risks losing its global relevance if it confines its leadership to abstract or symbolic issues. “Europe must return to being a guide for the world,” he said, “not only on less concrete themes, but by laying the foundations for a true European renaissance.” Acknowledging Europe’s challenges—an ageing population and high levels of debt—Aleo nevertheless highlighted its enduring strengths: deep cultural capital, industrial expertise and a long tradition of innovation.

For Aleo, the way forward lies in a stronger and more balanced partnership between Europe and Africa. “Europe is old, Africa is young,” he noted. “Europe has capital, technology and experience; Africa has energy, demographics and ambition.” Many African nations, he added, are ready to engage, “waiting with open arms,” for partnerships based on mutual growth rather than dependency. Such cooperation, he argued, could inject new momentum into both economies, strengthening Europe’s role while accelerating Africa’s development.