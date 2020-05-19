Gregory Tyree Boyce has been found dead in his apartment alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju.

EOnline reports that Natalie and Gregory were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," EOnline reports.

Gregory Tyree Boyce has been found dead in his apartment alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju. [Instagram/TheChosenShow]

"Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive... super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable," another source revealed.

Boyce is famous for his role as Tyler Crowley in the famous Twilight films. [Instagram/ShaiilleneWoodley]

Boyce is famous for his role as Tyler Crowley in the famous Twilight films.