It is raining cars in Nollywood as Toyin Abraham has gotten for herself a Mercedes Benz Brabus SUV.

Abraham's friend and colleague, Nkechi Blessing broke the news of the new car acquisition via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

"Haaaa😳 World best ooooo🙌 this one scatter everywhere oooo💃💃💃 big big Congratulations to my own woman, I mean the one after my heart @toyin_abraham 💃💃💃💃 Hard work they say PAYS💪🏻 WHAT!!!!!!" she wrote.

Friends, colleagues, and fans of the movie have since taken to social media to congratulate her on her new car.

The actor's latest car is a Mercedes Benz Brabus 800.

The last time the actress got herself a car was in 2019 immediately after she welcomed her son with her hubby.