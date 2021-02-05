Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been gifted with a Range Rover HSE for her 43rd birthday.

The actress turned 43 earlier in January.

The movie star who was visibly shocked took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 5, 2021, where she shared videos from the gift presentation.

"So few days ago @gleeoflife said to me that she would like to host me today for my belated birthday since I wasn’t in town during my birthday, little did I know what she had in store for me!" she captioned the videos.

"What!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a RANGE ROVER HSE! I am short of words! Ha! @gleeoflife @stillautos make I calm down first! BRB 💃😍 #newwhipalert."

The car gift is a 2018 Range Rover HSE which runs into millions of naira.

The movie star's friend who gifted her with the car also took to her Instagram page where she showered praises on her.

She also hinted that the car gift is for her birthday and the upcoming Valentine's day celebration.