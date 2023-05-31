Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

In the heartfelt letter, she emphasised that her support for the new adminstration was not based on religious or ethnic considerations, but rather on her trust in his leadership abilities.

The actress also highlighted the significant challenges that the country currently faces and urged the president to be proactive in addressing them.

In her letter, the filmmaker expressed her elation that Tinubu has finally realised his long-standing aspiration of becoming the president of Nigeria.

Amidst the criticism and backlash she received for her unwavering support, Toyin called upon the president to address the anger of the youth population and regain their trust.

She emphasised that backing his candidacy was a personal choice, and although it attracted insults and threats to her life and business, the actress remains committed to supporting his leadership based on her firsthand experience of his governance in Lagos and his track record as a public servant.

Her letter addressed to "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR," states, “Let me start this letter by offering my hearty congratulations on your confirmation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is the highest honour any Nigerian can receive to be given the people’s mandate and asked to lead Nigeria. The road to the presidency has taken several years and a lot of hard work on your part, and to have your efforts crowned by success is Allah’s way of rewarding all of your good deeds and private dua’s.

People have asked why I openly supported your candidacy when others opposed you. I have received insults and threats to my life and business because of my personal choice, which I have never forced on anyone else. I will continue supporting you because I have experienced your leadership in Lagos and your achievements as a public servant. I have also admired your ability to adapt to the times and how you have supported the dreams and ideas of so many younger people. That said, I will always side with the people and Nigeria over anyone, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we need peace and stability in the country.

The president’s office is a big responsibility, requiring humility, intelligence, and courage to govern successfully. These are qualities I know you have. I also know you understand better than anyone the seriousness of your role as president. After all, you have been preparing for this role since your NADECO days in 1993 and the role you took in defending M.K.O. Abiola’s candidacy as president during the June 12 protests.”

As Toyin's open letter points out, all eyes are on President Tinubu as he assumes his new role, with hopes that he will heed the advice and work diligently to avoid the mistakes made by his predecessors.