Famous skit creator Nasboi unfollowed and blocked Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus for backing Bola Tinubu despite allegations of electoral fraud.
2023 Elections: 'I regret looking up to you guys' - Nasboi tells Toyin Abraham, others
Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus have received heavy criticism for their vocal support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The two actresses had declared their unwavering support for the politician prior to the election, which raised a lot of dust.
While the election results are still being tallied, Nasboi used his social media page to query Abraham, Badmus, and Seyi Law about whether they had seen their party's vote-rigging in action.
He shared a video recording of himself unfollowing and blocking them on his Instagram page. In a now-deleted post on his story, the comedian expressed his regrets at ever looking up at them.
He wrote, “Dear Eniola badmus, dear @toyin abraham and @seyilaw1 did you witness the riggings??? You saw videos right? Are you proud? Lmao! I regret ever looking up to you guys…… I am not sure I did.”
People continue to throw the celebrities under the bus for their show of support. The duo, on the other hand, appear unconcerned about the situation as they continue to raise the flag of their support.
