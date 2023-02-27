2023 Elections: 'I regret looking up to you guys' - Nasboi tells Toyin Abraham, others

The two actresses had declared their unwavering support for the politician prior to the election, which raised a lot of dust.

While the election results are still being tallied, Nasboi used his social media page to query Abraham, Badmus, and Seyi Law about whether they had seen their party's vote-rigging in action.

He shared a video recording of himself unfollowing and blocking them on his Instagram page. In a now-deleted post on his story, the comedian expressed his regrets at ever looking up at them.

He wrote, “Dear Eniola badmus, dear @toyin abraham and @seyilaw1 did you witness the riggings??? You saw videos right? Are you proud? Lmao! I regret ever looking up to you guys…… I am not sure I did.”

