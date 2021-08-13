RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham releases cute photos of son as he turns 2

The movie star and her hubby welcomed Ireoluwa in 2019 shortly after their secret wedding.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawale Ajeyemi's son Oreoluwa [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has released some cute photos of her son as he turns 2.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 13, 2021, where she released the cute photos.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling cute son, PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI. 🎶All we have to say is Baba ó ẹ ṣe e e. Lori Ireoluwa, all we have to say is Baba o ẹ ṣe🎶," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Ireoluwa from all of us at Pulse.

Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajiyemi welcomed their first child together in 2019.

