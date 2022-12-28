ADVERTISEMENT
Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Babatunde Lawal

The actress, who has been divorced once from her colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, revealed that she fears losing another marriage.

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has revealed that her greatest fear is losing her home and marriage.

She shared this information in a sit-down with Media Room Hub, where she also discussed her marriage and most recent movie, 'Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper.'

The actress admitted that the idea of living without her husband alone is difficult and that a broken household is her worst nightmare.

Abraham-Ajeyemi continued by saying that she and her husband would constantly pray for protection from anyone who wanted to damage their home out of dread of having a shattered marriage.

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham] Pulse Nigeria

She said, “My greatest fear is having a broken home, I don’t want to have a broken home, I can never imagine it, I can imagine myself and my husband not living together. That’s the only fear I have, I know my husband can't leave me and I can’t leave my husband. You know now, that is why we use to pray against anyone that wants to destroy our marriage.”

Abraham-Ajeyemi recently revealed that she was pregnant soon ago, but she lost it.

The actress disclosed the heartbreaking information in a sit-down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV's 'Rubbin Minds' show

“Yes, I was actually pregnant recently. I lost it, but it’s fine. You know, most times they don’t always know what we are going through."

She added that the unfavorable remarks from social media didn't help things for her.

