Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

She shared this information in a sit-down with Media Room Hub, where she also discussed her marriage and most recent movie, 'Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper.'

The actress admitted that the idea of living without her husband alone is difficult and that a broken household is her worst nightmare.

Abraham-Ajeyemi continued by saying that she and her husband would constantly pray for protection from anyone who wanted to damage their home out of dread of having a shattered marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

She said, “My greatest fear is having a broken home, I don’t want to have a broken home, I can never imagine it, I can imagine myself and my husband not living together. That’s the only fear I have, I know my husband can't leave me and I can’t leave my husband. You know now, that is why we use to pray against anyone that wants to destroy our marriage.”

Abraham-Ajeyemi recently revealed that she was pregnant soon ago, but she lost it.

The actress disclosed the heartbreaking information in a sit-down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV's 'Rubbin Minds' show

“Yes, I was actually pregnant recently. I lost it, but it’s fine. You know, most times they don’t always know what we are going through."