Toyin Abraham shares details of her recent miscarriage

The actress disclosed the heartbreaking information in a sit-down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV's 'Rubbin Minds' show

“Yes, I was actually pregnant recently. I lost it, but it’s fine. You know, most times they don’t always know what we are going through."

She added that the unfavorable remarks from social media didn't help things for her.

“When it happened, I cried. I just wanted to have one or two more children and I will be done. Things happened, I was so bloated and everyone kept battering me! Saying ‘look at you! you are too fat! look at your husband! He is young."

“But they don’t understand, so when they say all these things, guess what, I’m used to it. As an actress, you just have to or else you’d fall into depression.

“Once I see it and if I am not okay with the comments and you keep going, I will just block you. I don’t have time for negative energy,” Toyin Abraham added.

According to her, though having one or two more children was part of her plans, losing the pregnancy was a set back.

“They always want you to have a child, obviously yes! I have a stepdaughter and a son. So they keep asking, “When are you going to have another one, When are you going to give birth? It’s not always easy… When the time is right, the pregnancy will stay."