Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri accuses her of seizing his SUV worth N67M

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri says he would use all legal means available to recover his car from the actress.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri has accused her of seizing his SUV worth N67M.

The activist made this known on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, during an Instagram Live chat.

According to him, Dikeh moved his SUV worth N67M to her residence and has refused to release it.

The activist said even though he can forcefully recover his SUV, he would rather do it legally.

Kpokpogri also threw shade at the actress over her first failed marriage.

The activist had earlier gone on Instagram Live where he debunked the reports that he had been arrested by the Department of Security Services over an attempt to blackmail and extort money from Dikeh.

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

Kpokpogri's arrest reports over blackmail came hours after actress, Doris Ogala revealed that he was a known blackmailer.

According to the actress, the activist blackmailed a former and sitting governor.

She also alleged that he tried to swindle Dikeh off her money.

