Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Babatunde Lawal

She also promised to reach out to Gistlover and help the lady.

Controversial and anonymous blogger Gistlover recently alleged that a Kenyan woman reached out to her and claimed to have bore a child for the celebrity barman. This report has gotten various reactions from men and women alike, some good, some bad.

Reacting to this story, Dikeh ridiculed women for judging the lady and calling her names. She took a swipe at many women, many of whom are products of single mothers themselves, but who were out there bashing the Kenyan lady who spoke up.

"The comments here from fellow women are just despicable; it's hard knowing that the world lacks empathy and humanity. Half of you have made the same mistakes; half were born from the same mistakes, but you choose to throw stones at a woman who is already bleeding. I don't know the story nor do I care to be involved, but I know I also don't have to have an opinion about everything or anyone's life. Karma is slow but it works; don't ask yourself "why you" when your turn comes. Everyone is always wiser when it's not their story. Since everything is going well, we can wait to help you cruise when your turn comes.

To the mother and baby, I wish you both the very best. May you find strength to love and take care of yourself and your baby; I'll communicate with GLB to see how I can help," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram]
Tonto Dikeh [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Cubana Chief Priest refuted the claims on his Instagram account by claiming that he is wealthy enough to support any children he has outside of marriage and that the reports were false.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

