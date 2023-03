The woman claimed that when visiting Lagos for the first time, she met Cubana and had an affair with him without realizing that he was married.

She claimed that when she contacted the businessman after discovering she was pregnant, he advised her to have the baby aborted. She continued by saying he had stopped returning her calls and had blocked her everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cubana Chief Priest refuted the claims on his Instagram account by claiming that he is wealthy enough to support any children he has outside of marriage and that the reports were false. Cubana challenged the blogger to conduct a DNA test on the infant and promised to double the costs if the child was actually his.

In his words, “Am so rich that if I have a child outside my matrimonial bliss no one will know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny me of all people. Oba without palace if e sure for you pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money I go run am. If the baby is mine I will double your expense if you can’t afford to pay show yourself and I will send my money to do it. Social media kidnapper you dey find money, you guys have been trying to blackmail me since last year to give you money. It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places God forbid. I assemble my babies in Nigeria and make them in America am too detailed to do such low-key

You wanna throw eggs to my beautiful home, one thing is for sure live by the sword die by the sword. One day you go surely cast and the rest will be history. What have you not fine you have shared nudes of celebrities just to gain clout for yourself and to destroy them. So funny you can’t destroy what you did not make. When u bought my wife a G63 you did not post it. When I built her a glad house you did not post it when I took her on luxury vacation trips All over the world you did not post it when I bought her a Birkin you did not post it when I had my kids in Yankee you did not post it etc. You re nothing but an agent of destruction to great people but you can only survive on weak people.