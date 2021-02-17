Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has released some adorable photos of her son, King on his 5th birthday.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the proud mum celebrated her son on his special day.

"Dear son, I closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly a young man stood where a baby used to be. I may not be able to carry you now in my arms like I used to be. But I will always carry you in my heart," she wrote.

"You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you’re becoming. But the proudest moments for me is when telling others that you’re my son. I love you now and forever! I wish you many many more happy returns of the day. May this birthday bring you a bright future and good luck in your life."

The actress went on to pray for the birthday boy and wished him all the best on his birthday.

"Godish you my heartfelt wishes for your memorable birthday. Let all the success comes to your feet and may god bestow you with small health in your life. You are one more year old today but for me you always be a small baby, that same smal, sweet, cute and most lovable son of the world," she added.

"I pray to God that this birthday brings you lots of happiness, luck, enjoyment and lots of sweet memories in your life my child. My blessings and love would always grow more and more for you. Always keep smiling my dear son! Happy big 5 my love, mummy loves you!!!@kingandre_dikeh #BIRTHDAYBOY #KINGY@5 #KINGANDREDIKEH #JUICYMAN #FARMBOY #FEB.BABY."

Happy birthday to King from all of us at Pulse.

Dikeh welcomed her son back in 2016 with former husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The former couple got divorced in 2017.