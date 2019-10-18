Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has opened up on the most magical part of her body in a new interview.

The ‘Damage’ actress said her vagina remains the best part of her body while responding to 50 questions from her fans and followers on social media.

“The best part of my body is simply and would remain my vagina,” Tonto dropped without mincing words.

The actress went further to say the body part remains the most magical as it was the channel through which her son was brought into the world.

“That is the most magical part in my body and that’s the most magical part in the whole world, I mean it birth my son, that’s the favourite part. The best thing in the world came out from there,” she said.

Tonto Dikeh is in the news again and this time around she spills it all in a new interview.

Tonto Dikeh is known to be one of the most controversial Nollywood actresses who has made a lot of shocking revelations about some of her colleagues and ex-husband.

Though she hasn’t featured in movies in recent times, she says she’s taking her time to choose the best script as she has interpreted almost all the roles anyone can think of.

A trained petrochemical engineer with certification from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Dikeh says she’s sad that she can’t speak her native dialect.