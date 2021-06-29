RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party

Odion Okonofua

A major highlight from that party was Dikeh's expensive gift to her new boo.

Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri

Some of the cutest photos you'd be spotting on social media today will be that of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri.

It would be recalled that the activist celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

He was also revealed as Dikeh's boyfriend. The new celebrity couple could not keep their hands off each other during the birthday party.

One of the major highlights of the birthday party was when Tonto presented her man with the keys to an expensive gift.

She got so emotional when he received it and kissed her.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle.

Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.

Dikeh and Olakunle have a son together.

