Media girl Toke Makinwa has slammed former presidential aide Remo Omokri for shaming divorced women.

In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the multi-talented media personality took a swipe at Omokri over his tweet.

"Wow, at your age? Your wife and kids must be cringing for you, such an embarrassment. “Divorced” is nothing to shame anyone for, life happens. People like you are the reasons why a lot of people stay in unhealthy situations and lose their dignity and In some cases their lives," she tweeted.

"You can celebrate a version of beauty without putting another down, you don’t have to meddle in women’s business too. If you have a daughter I hope she gets the courage to never deal with a man as uncouth as you, stop with the misogyny. @renoomokri"

"I don’t care about shots intended my way, what I do care about is the group of women you singlehandedly insulted with your “Divorcee” comment, to divorce is not a crime, every divorced person has survived something, and sometimes getting a divorce is the only option they have."

"Enough with the divorce shaming of Anyone, I don’t see a divorced man being shamed for living his life after his failed marriage, people like that clown are probably in unhealthy marriages too. God forbid I marry a man who tweets that kind of garbage, sighhh."

"Everyone has a divorced person that they know, it can happen to anyone, that we divorced and alive should be encouraged, people are dying each day living in unhealthy situations and while I’m not advocating for divorce, if leaving is what you need to do, do it in peace."

Omokri had taken to Twitter where he advised people to project public figures like the late Nigerian first lady, Mayram Babangida as role models rather than bleached and divorced women.

"Maryam Babangida was one of the world’s most beautiful women ever. We need the media to project more natural beauties like Maryam, instead of force-feeding youths ‘stunning’ photos of bleached divorcee slay queens, with surgically enhanced bodies!" he tweeted.