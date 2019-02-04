Today on Toke Makinwa giving us some dose of her relationship desires, her sole wish right now is to fall deeply in love.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 4, 2019. In her post, she prayed not just to fall in love but achieve other set goals.

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love, make lots and lots and lots of money, travel the world, discover new places and see the world 🌎, have some Bambinos, serve God and glow till eternity ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨⚡️⚡️🔥💥☄️#everythinggoodwillcome #Onbecomingmore #Iambecomingmore,” she wrote.

We feel like Toke Makinwa is an unapologetic romantic and she is never shy to say it.

She always quick to say the kind of things she desires in life and kind of find it really genuine and cool.

Toke Makinwa says she is no longer into dark-skinned men

Toke Makinwa wants you all to know that she is no longer into dark chocolatey men, rather she is opened to meeting just anyone. The media personality made this confession known via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

According to Makinwa, she no longer finds dark chocolate guys attractive.

"Congrats TM you are growing. I no longer have a spec. I find dark chocolatey guys not attractive anymore. The lord is good," she wrote.

Well, light-skinned brothers who have been crushing on Toke...the gates of heaven have been opened for you guys, slide into her DM and do your thing. 2019 might just be your year of walking Toke Makinwa down the aisle.

Toke Makinwa lowers standard, says her ideal man shouldn't be rich

Hey guys, it looks like Toke Makinwa has lowered her standard as she has revealed that her ideal man shouldn't rich. We all know how classy and flamboyant Toke Makinwa is but we are surprised that she has decided to adjust and go for a man that isn't rich. She made this known on her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

"Today, in my thirties, the complete one for me doesn’t have to be rich, but he has to be able to take care of me she #Thecompleteone share yours? Your complete man should be..." she tweeted.

She also went on to call on those people who have continued to troll her about marriage to show her where she can actually find one.