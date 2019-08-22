If you've ever had a partner that is a 'miser' or plan to be in a relationship with one, maybe you should check out this video of Toke Makinwa warning people to desist from them because it is exhausting.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, where she shared a video on dating and dealing with people who are misers. According to her, people who won't spend on themselves and others have a scarcity mentality which affects relationships.

"I am sooooo fine 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 okkkkkk let’s focus shall we??? It is Wednesday and my crazy side is here. Let’s talk about those miserly people. I call it “scarcity mentality”. They hate to spend on themselves talk-less of spending on other people. Dating a miser is so exhausting, even if you work hard, you will always be excessive even for the basic things of life to them.

"They will always find a way to make you look wasteful or feel bad for wanting more out of life. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Stay away from people who suffer from “scarcity mentality” for your own peace of mind or you’ll defend why your kids should go to good schools, why you want more out of life, you’ll always explain yourself forever," she wrote.

Apart from being one of the most celebrated media personalities in the country, Toke Makinwa can be said to be one of those unofficial relationship experts who always has a thing or two to say about dating.

