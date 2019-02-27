You know how people always think the best revenge to serve an ex is show off when you are doing well, errrrr...Toke Makinwa thinks that isn't necessary rather it is best to just move on.

The media personality made this known via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, while reacting to a statement credited to Lady Gaga about her ex after she accepted her Oscar awards.

"Success is not the best revenge, moving on is. Imagine if she stayed glued to that toxic situation? No power greater than picking up yourself and moving on from it all," she wrote.

We all know Toke Makinwa is the master of all trade as she also doubles also as a motivational speaker and we pray this message gets to someone who needs to hear it.

This doesn't take the fact away that she is a hopeless romantic who has never hidden it from anyone who cares to listen.

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love” - Toke Makinwa wishes

Today on Toke Makinwa giving us some dose of her relationship desires, her sole wish right now is to fall deeply in love. The media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 4, 2019. In her post, she prayed not just to fall in love but achieve other set goals.

“I want to fall sooooooo deeply in love, make lots and lots and lots of money, travel the world, discover new places and see the world 🌎, have some Bambinos, serve God and glow till eternity ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨⚡️⚡️🔥💥☄️#everythinggoodwillcome #Onbecomingmore #Iambecomingmore,” she wrote.

We feel like Toke Makinwa is an unapologetic romantic and she is never shy to say it. She always quick to say the kind of things she desires in life and kind of find it really genuine and cool.