'Can a girl just get some good “D” with no complications' - Toke Makinwa laments

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the media personality hinted that most of the men that come her way are always complicated.

"Can a girl just get some good “D” with no complications, likeeeeeeeeee!!!!" she tweeted.

"If he ain’t ugly, got some baby mama drama, fighting some financial demons, spiritual too. Married or unsure of his status, (he might be single but someone somewhere is dating him), there has to be some unfinished business !!! Fix it Lord."

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa says fornication is no respecter of gender

"Once you hear “it’s complicated” after you’ve asked a question, your head starts spinning into different directions, like nobody wants to inherit your complications, can I just find a unicorn."

According to the media girl, adulthood is a ghetto.

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.