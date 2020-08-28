It is no news that Tiwa Savage dropped a new album 'Celia' but what's news is that she discussed her failed marriage to Tunji 'Teebillz' Balogun in one of the tracks.

The song 'Us' is a less than 3 minutes Interlude in the 13 Tracks, 38 minutes album.

According to the music star, love wasn't enough for their marriage to last long.

Tiwa Savage's new album has 13 tracks and is titled 'Celia' [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

"I should have seen the warnings...So many times we lie for love and mama prayed for us still not enough. It wasn't enough, I wasn't enough, you weren't enough, love wasn't enough," the lyrics say.

However, she made it known that at least they both came out with something from the union (Their son, Jammal).

''At least we both came out with something."

Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013 in one of the most well-attended celebrity weddings of the decade.

However, things took a different turn in 2016 after the couple went on social media to call each other out over infidelity.

Tiwa Savage and her former husband, Teebillz during their wedding in 2013

Their separation can be described as one of the messiest in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Teebillz and Savage have a son together.