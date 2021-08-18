RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

Timini says his relationship with Lydia is a closed chapter in his life.

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson [Instagram/Timini]

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has broken his silence over the allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Lydia Balogun.

Balogun had called him out on social media where she described him as a pervert and predator.

The movie star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, where he reacted to Lydia's allegations.

"Lydia and I dated two years ago. We were both consenting adults at the time and our families knew and approved of each other. Our relationship did not work out because of circumstances we were both at fault for," he wrote.

Timini says his relationship with Lydia is a closed chapter in his life. Pulse Nigeria

"Our relationship was a valuable one and mistakes were made on both ends. Nevertheless, I learnt from it and have moved on. I honestly would love to put that chapter of my life behind me and I wish her well."

Timini's post came hours after Lydia had called him out on Twitter.

Timini Egbuson and his ex-girlfriend Lydia Balogun [Instagram/Timini] [Instagram/LydiaaOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Lydia had described the movie star as a lover of naive teenage girls.

It would be recalled that Egbuson and Balogun made the headlines in 2020 after he was caught up in a cheating scandal.

