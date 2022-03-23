I will sing and collect bread - Timi Dakolo replies man who criticised him for performing for Atiku

Dakolo was the guest singer as Atiku declared his intention to run again for the most coveted office in 2023.

The event was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and a clip of Timi's performance was shared on the former vice president's Twitter page.

Taking to his page, an Instagram user with the username @olaolu_thaniel called out Dakolo for singing and endorsing Atiku for presidency.

"They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing DPD's Atiku.

Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku," he wrote.

The singer, in his reply, justified his action and told the critic to come up with a song of his own if he's so pained.

"I will sing and collect bread my Guy, if it pains you well well, go sing your own 😂"

Pulse Nigeria

Dakolo's name popped up on the Nigerian Twitter trend table after clips of him performing at the event surfaced online.

This is coming days after many Nigerians condemned former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, for his energetic prayers for All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.