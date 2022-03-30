'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

The Dancehall reggae singer took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where he described Franklin as Davido's employed nanny.

"Ubi Franklin u remember the beating I gave u in January last year? Don’t let me beat u again and pls I like your new JOB. As Ifeanyi’s NANI and pls don’t mess it up. Davido is a good guy he can make ur life. Pls focus on ur new JOB. Thanks," he tweeted.

While reacting to the tweet, Franklin asked Timaya to properly recount what happened on that faithful day.

"See Timaya wen senior men help comot for hand dey talk say em beat me. You don forget wetin happen that day? Or you don high?" he shared on his IG page.

It is not clear what the rift between Ubi and Timaya is all about but it is obvious they both have a long-running feud.

However, this is not the first Franklin will be getting trolled about being Davido's nanny.

This is coming days after Franklin took a swipe at comedian Bovi Ugboma for making jokes about his kids.

Pulse Nigeria

"Comedy should not be used as a decoy to disrespect people on national tv. Bovi, you did this at the last year's Headies and I sent your friends and close alleys to warn you, do not to try it again. I am struggling with stuff and trying to put myself together and you go on live tv to talk about my kids? Bovi until next time. Thank you."