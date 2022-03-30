RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star threatens to beat up Franklin for the second time.

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]
Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

Nigerian music star Timaya has called out music executive Ubi Frankin on Twitter.

Recommended articles

The Dancehall reggae singer took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, where he described Franklin as Davido's employed nanny.

"Ubi Franklin u remember the beating I gave u in January last year? Don’t let me beat u again and pls I like your new JOB. As Ifeanyi’s NANI and pls don’t mess it up. Davido is a good guy he can make ur life. Pls focus on ur new JOB. Thanks," he tweeted.

While reacting to the tweet, Franklin asked Timaya to properly recount what happened on that faithful day.

"See Timaya wen senior men help comot for hand dey talk say em beat me. You don forget wetin happen that day? Or you don high?" he shared on his IG page.

It is not clear what the rift between Ubi and Timaya is all about but it is obvious they both have a long-running feud.

However, this is not the first Franklin will be getting trolled about being Davido's nanny.

This is coming days after Franklin took a swipe at comedian Bovi Ugboma for making jokes about his kids.

Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]
Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

"Comedy should not be used as a decoy to disrespect people on national tv. Bovi, you did this at the last year's Headies and I sent your friends and close alleys to warn you, do not to try it again. I am struggling with stuff and trying to put myself together and you go on live tv to talk about my kids? Bovi until next time. Thank you."

Ubi further said he doesn't condone violence but sensitive things like that shouldn't be used as jokes on live tv.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Police visits Will Smith's home after actor slaps Chris Rock

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

MTV Shuga’s full library premieres on Netflix

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun and Goldie Harvey