Burna Boy shares tracklist for 7th album 'I Told Them'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy shares the tracklist for his forthcoming album 'I Told Them'.

On August 21, 2023, Burna Boy released the tracklist for his upcoming album he calls 'I Told Them' which is set for release on August 25.

The 17-track album packs 15 songs and two music videos for his singles 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' and 'Big 7'.

The album features guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez who appears on 'Giza' and American platinum-selling rapper J Cole who appears on 'Thanks'. Listeners will also get to enjoy the long awaited collaboration between British Nigerian rapper Dave who also features on the album.

'I Told Them' is coming off the back of his Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' released in 2022. Ahead of the release of his fifth album, Burna Boy has released three singles all of which carry Hip Hop tendencies, thus suggesting 'I Told Them' would see a larger exploration of Hip Hop.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

