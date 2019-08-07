The Weeknd and his bae, Bella Hadid has for the umpteenth time called it quits with their relationship.

TMZ reports that the couple has ended their relationship which has now become a routine for the celebrities. The Weeknd who recently announced that he is working on his album is said to have been absent-minded in the relationship.

Since hooking up back in 2015, after meeting at Coachella, the couple has been in an on and off relationship. However, they gave everyone the impression that they were taking the relationship seriously when The Weeknd asked her to move in with him back in October 2018.

Distance has also been given as one of the reasons for the relationship's rocky status for a while now. Well, we know how these guys can be, we might just just see them getting back together anytime soon.

Some other celebrities haven't been lucky with their relationships in over the past few months like that of Joe Budden and Cyn Santana with Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk being the latest.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have reportedly split

There are indications that Joe Budden and his fiancée, Cyn Santana have called it quits, ending their four months old engagement. According to HollywoodLife, the two got into a big fight and ended their relationship.

Cyn Santana according to reports has stopped wearing her engagement ring. Both Joe and Cyn have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cyn has even deleted every photo of herself and Joe from her Instagram page.

“Hopefully they can work it out, they have their son and they have a lot of love. They are both very passionate, so hopefully, this is a case of fighting hard and loving hard and the hope among their friends is that they will work this out. But as of now, she is saying it is over. She seems very upset, hurt and angry,” sources close to the estranged couple revealed.