Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have ended their relationship after being together for four years.

PEOPLE reports that the couple walked out of the relationship in good terms and have decided to share the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Bradley and Irina are both trying to handle this break up in the best way possible according to PEOPLE.

A few months ago, PageSix had reported that the relationship between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk was hanging by the thread. We guess they were right after all. “They are miserable together,” a source told Page Six exclusively. “They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”

The couple started dating back in 2015 in what was seen as one of the most beautiful relationships in Hollywood. There has been a few relationship shake offs in Hollywood over the last couple of months.

One surprising break up was that of Joe Budden and his girlfriend, Cyn Santana which no one actually saw coming.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have reportedly split

There are indications that Joe Budden and his fiancée, Cyn Santana have called it quits, ending their four months old engagement. According to HollywoodLife, the two got into a big fight and ended their relationship.

Cyn Santana according to reports has stopped wearing her engagement ring. Both Joe and Cyn have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cyn has even deleted every photo of herself and Joe from her Instagram page.

“Hopefully they can work it out, they have their son and they have a lot of love. They are both very passionate, so hopefully, this is a case of fighting hard and loving hard and the hope among their friends is that they will work this out. But as of now, she is saying it is over. She seems very upset, hurt and angry,” sources close to the estranged couple revealed.

It is not clear why the couple decided to go their separate way as they have yet to release any statement. It would be recalled that Joe Budden and Cyn Santana got engaged in December 2018.