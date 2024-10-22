The past month has devastated our family - Diddy's son Quicy

On October 22, 2024, Quincy took to Instagram, posting a picture of him, his siblings and their father, Diddy, and expressing their collective support during this challenging time.

He defended his father, saying, "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiralled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Recall that the music mogul was arrested on Monday, September 17, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York and was taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations. His arrest promptly became the talk of the town for the weeks that followed and his trial has been set for 2025.

Earlier this month, he was hit with a 120-person sexual assault lawsuit and according to BBC News, the Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he and his firm would be representing said victims. Buzbee also alleged that victims in the suit include minors who were abused when they were as young as nine years old.