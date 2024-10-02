Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new 120-person sexual abuse lawsuit

is facing yet another scathing lawsuit, but this time, more than 100 people are suing him for sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation, amongst others.

According to BBC News, the Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he and his firm would be representing said victims and he said that some of the alleged victims include minors who were abused when they were as young as nine years old.

The claims also include a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly drugged and raped at a party in New York City. According to Buzbee, such events, including album release parties, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and Combs’ infamous ‘White Parties,' were often the settings where these alleged assaults occurred.

During the press conference, Buzbee alleged that about 3000 people reached out to his firm to represent them against Diddy and they shortlisted them to 120 people after properly investigating their claims.

“All were seeking either TV or some sort of music career with promises of, you know, ‘We’re going to make you a star,” Buzbee said. “Instead, basically, Combs did things to them so they don’t want to have anything to do with the entertainment industry ever again,” he said.

He continued, "The ages of the victims when the conduct occurred is shocking. The youngest victim was nine years old, we have an individual who was 14 years old and we have one 15 years old.

Erica Wolff, a lawyer representing Diddy said the rapper "emphatically and categorically" denies the allegations, saying they are "false and defamatory."

