ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

As of last night, the highest bid for the microphone was $94,900.

The microphone Cardi B threw at a is now for sale . [Getty/Paras Griffin]
The microphone Cardi B threw at a is now for sale . [Getty/Paras Griffin]

Recommended articles

Not long after, the rapper got sued for battery by the concertgoer who got hit while the item went up for sale.

TMZ reports that the mic, which was originally bought for $1000, is currently up for auction on eBay. The starting price began at $500 and had gone up to $94,900 by last night, according to Yahoo.

The mic Cardi B threw at a Vegas concertgoer is for sale on EBay [TikTok/@j_blizzyy/Scott Fisher]
The mic Cardi B threw at a Vegas concertgoer is for sale on EBay [TikTok/@j_blizzyy/Scott Fisher] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The flying mic was listed on the site by Scott Fisher, whose company provides audio support for most of the major nightclubs in Vegas. He told TMZ that "it was pretty easy to track down the mic after the show because the white tape across the bottom of it says, 'MAIN'".

It reportedly still works. He said the proceeds will be split between two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which caters to teens and young adults with special needs.

The rapper hurled the mic at a fan who threw iced water on her during her performance at the nightclub, and it reportedly hit two people instead of one. As a result of this, one of the women has pressed charges against her. Later on, it was revealed that the reason the concertgoer poured water on her was because the singer requested that her attendees do so. After all, the weather was scorching hot.

Although it is unknown which one of the women filed the police report against the singer, the US police said that they have started a battery investigation; with Cardi as the main suspect. Page 6 reports that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that a woman had contacted them to report a battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard," the police said in a statement to US media.

Now, The Washington Post reports that the criminal battery investigation has been dropped and the rapper has been cleared of any potential charges related to the microphone-throwing incident.

“This case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the LVMPD said.

Cardi B is yet to make a public statement concerning the case.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

The mic Cardi B threw at fan in Vegas goes up for auction

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

'Age of Magic' by Ben Okri receives Netherlands film funding

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

'BBNaija' fans share their ideal All Stars winners

US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

US Mission hosts the Headies as it returns to Atlanta for 2023 edition

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable - Lizzo reacts to allegations

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Is Dancehall the answer to Afrobeats' search for a new sonic direction?

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

'Big Brother Naija' star Hermes survives ghastly car accident

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

May is taking Yul Edochie and Judy Austin to court [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'