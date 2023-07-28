Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Even in death, the rapper is still breaking records.

Late American rapper Tupac Shakur's ring has been sold for $1 million
Late American rapper Tupac Shakur's ring has been sold for $1 million

Recommended articles

The ring was designed for the late star in New York after his release from jail and signing with Death Row Records.

The diamond-encrusted gold band is topped with a gold circlet studded with a cabochon ruby and two pavé-cut diamonds.

The late Tupac Shakur's ring
The late Tupac Shakur's ring Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The item surpassed the auction house's estimate by more than three times during the themed sale, making it the most valuable Hip-Hop artifact sold at an auction.

The ring was inscribed with "Pac & Dada 1996," which made reference to his engagement to actress and model Kidada Jones; the daughter of American record producer, Quincy Jones.

According to his godmother, Yaasmyn Fulat, who took the ring to the auction, it was modelled after the crowns of Europe’s medieval kings in “an act of self-coronation." She had helped him design the ring and stated that it symbolised him surviving a tumultuous time in his life, after spending eight months in jail.

Tupac wore the jewelry for several months and was last seen with it in 1996 during the Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Tupac died days after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996
Tupac died days after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"What’s so special about this ring is that it shows him in a moment where he was not necessarily on the front lines as an artist, but just a man expressing his love for another person, and that’s beautiful to see," said De La Soul’s Kelvin Mercer, a guest curator for the sale, on the Sotheby’s website.

Tupac died at the age of 25, days after an unidentified assailant shot him in a drive-by attack in September 1996. He remains a legendary Hip-Hop figure.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inkblot's 'A Weekend to Forget' gets September release date

Inkblot's 'A Weekend to Forget' gets September release date

The 02 Arena and the international rise of Afrobeats

The 02 Arena and the international rise of Afrobeats

Timi Dakolo set to headline his first music concert in August

Timi Dakolo set to headline his first music concert in August

Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father