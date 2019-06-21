Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury in New York for multiple felonies at a strip club back in 2018.

TMZ reports that Cardi B has been indicted with 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

According to TMZ, the prosecution decided to take the case to the grand jury based on some information they discovered, even though they were not specific about it.

Cardi B was accused of ordering the attack on two strip club bartenders in October 2019. The two women, Jade and Baddie G claimed that they were injured during the incident which took place at the club.

From all indications, Cardi B might be in big trouble if she misstepped during the conditional period, TMZ reports. Cardi B is no newcomer to getting involved in fights as we can all recall the time she got into a fight with Nicki Minaj back in 2018.

Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj

One of the highlights of the New York Fashion Week in September was a short brawl between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B who exposed her butt. The latter reportedly approached Minaj to confront her about spreading false stories about her.

Nicki Minaj's comments about her not being a good mother have been listed as one of the reasons for the drama. Cardi B who was 25 years old at that time, welcomed her first child in July 2018, for rapper Offset.