Singer Teni Entertainer has revealed that her and sister, Niniola has always been different with the 'Maradona' songstress being the 'pretty type' in the family.

Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Entertainer is a younger sibling Niniola, another popular Nigerian singer.

Though both sisters, both acts are very different in style and personalities and Teni revealed it has been that way before they became famous.

While Teni can be described as androgynous, his sister Niniola is opposite.

According to the 'Billionaire' singer, she has been like that since she was growing up when all she wanted to do was play basketball, football, and video games while Niniola was the quiet one.

"It wasn't intentional, I have always been different. Nini has always been the pretty type. Me I have always been the Jaga Jaga...I'll play basketball, come back home, go back and play soccer then come and play games," Teni said while speaking with TV personality Ebuka on 'Rubbin Minds'.

"I am an extrovert and Nini is more like an introvert. Music made her come out more. We are just two different people."

She also went on talk about their relationship and how cordial it has been.

According to her, family comes first before music hence the reason they have no friction.

Teni Entertainer talks about the difference between her elder sister, Niniola and herself [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]

Teni also says she is very comfortable with her style and not in any pressure be more feminine to sell her music or be like her sister.

"I'm human and this is how I have chosen to be. To not expose my skin, to just be comfortable with my shirt and shoes, I like to be comfortable," the singer further said.

" So the most important thing for me is living me and being happy with what I do. As long as I'm not hurting anybody, I don't care what people have to say.

Teni talked about female singers who have become famous for showing off their skin in music videos [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]

"But a lot of people are pressured to show their skin because it is to impress the men.

"But music is not about impressing anyone, music is for the soul, its about the things you cant touch. So my own is to make the music and every other thing will fall in place."

Also in the interview, Teni spoke on why she does not believe in using controversy to sell music.

The singer believes talent would last longer than the controversies with legendary singer Bob Marley as an example of whose arts is still relevant till to date and not his controversial moments.

