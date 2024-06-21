ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tems clears the air about her viral Oscars dress, says there was no 'view blocking'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that the stage at the event was not straight ahead so she did not obstruct anyone's view.

Tems Oscar outfit [Getty/ARTURO HOLMES]
Tems Oscar outfit [Getty/ARTURO HOLMES]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar, Tems shared the backstory behind her memorable fashion choices, including the flowing white dress that she wore to the Academy Awards.

"This dress, the famous dress," she began, recalling the moment with amusement.

She continued, "It was a huge deal and it was my first Oscars and when I first saw this dress I was like, 'This is quite much this is quite a lot for me. It looks like a cloud or a flowing stream'. I felt like a princess in the dress and people were taking pictures of me and with me even If they didn't know me. Even prestigious old white men took pictures with me and I was like 'They don't know me' but they just thought I look cute.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems went viral during the prestigious event because she was thought to be blocking other attendees with her large statement piece hood. Reflecting on the incident, Tems shared how the misconception about the dress incident came to be, stressing that she had no time to change into her second outfit.

She narrated, "We were supposed to change from this dress inside but we didn't get the time to and they scooped my stylist away so I was stuck with this. That's how it became this whole viral moment with the blocking. But there was no blocking, I need to put that out there. The person behind me loved what I was wearing and he could see because the stage was up so nobody looked straight."

"When I meet anyone in fashion, they're like 'Oh yeah, you're the girl, you're the one who caused all that trouble that day," Tems concluded.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony reveals he used to be a dancer and tried acting before becoming a musician

Victony reveals he used to be a dancer and tried acting before becoming a musician

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

I will never split bills 50/50 with my wife - IK Osakioduwa

I will never split bills 50/50 with my wife - IK Osakioduwa

RadBoy releases latest Afrobeats/Amapiano single 'LAMBO'

RadBoy releases latest Afrobeats/Amapiano single 'LAMBO'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Tems clears the air about her viral Oscars dress, says there was no 'view blocking'

Tems clears the air about her viral Oscars dress, says there was no 'view blocking'

Dating me is like an adventure or a film - Singer Tems

Dating me is like an adventure or a film - Singer Tems

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' with Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole now streaming on Prime Video

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' with Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole now streaming on Prime Video

'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' to come in 2025 starts filming

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid

Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

Davido, Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, who was born in 2015

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

A collage images of singer Celine Dion

Timeline of Celine Dion's music glory before diagnosis with incurable health condition

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Putting tribal marks on a child without consent is evil - Toke Makinwa