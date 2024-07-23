ADVERTISEMENT
Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Selorm Tali

Get your shoes, suits, and dresses ready because Temi Otedola is sounding her wedding bells louder than ever as she celebrates Mr Eazi, the love of her life.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

In a recent social media post, the actress and former fashion blogger expressed her deep gratitude for the profound impact her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, has had on her lifeThe actress and former fashion blogger expressed her deep gratitude for the profound impact her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, has had on her life in a recent social media post.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola (Instagram/Temi Otedola)
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola (Instagram/Temi Otedola)

Temi made this heartfelt declaration while celebrating Mr Eazi's 33rd birthday, acknowledging the substantial role he has played in her journey. She took to Instagram to share her sentiments, writing, “My entire life changed when I met you!

Over the last 8 years you’ve inspired me, supported me and continually shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”

In another post, Temi hinted that their wedding is on the horizon. “Celebrating you today and every day. Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My soon to be oko [husband],” she wrote.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

The couple's relationship has been a source of admiration and inspiration for many, as they openly share their love and support for each other.

Rumours have it that they have secretly tied the knot; however, this comment from Temi suggests otherwise. Perhaps it is time to have a ceremony to make it public.

Whatever the story may be, fans and followers eagerly anticipate their wedding ceremony as the love story of Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi continues to capture hearts, showcasing a beautiful blend of romance and mutual respect.

