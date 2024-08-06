ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Team Tami emotional after Toyosi asks Damilola for some space

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that they were only in the house for one week before getting evicted.

Team TAMI [BBNAIJA]

She revealed this during the team's post-eviction interview, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

"Are you going to continue living together?" Ebuka asked the pair.

"Yeah," Damilola responded swiftly; however, Toyosi's response took a different turn, "I love you so much but I feel like there has been a lot of tension. She has been blaming herself too much and I want her to think without me being there."

"Would that be why?" asked Dami.

Toyosi stressed that Dami had been blaming herself for their eviction, and seeing her friend hurt made her sad.

"Yes, you are blaming yourself too much, like when you see me, you keep blaming yourself and I, on the other hand, would like to think too. I don't think I would be able to do that being in the same space with somebody who is blaming herself for something that she feels hurts me, it makes me very sad," Toyosi responded.

Ebuka then asked Damilola for her thoughts on Toyosi's decision, prompting a stunned response.“I’m too stunned to speak,” Damilola replied.

Ebuka, sensing tension and bottled-up feelings from the pair, encouraged them to embrace dialogue and talk their feelings out.

"Final note, what's next? Maybe you guys haven't had this conversation yet; it's been barely 12 hours since this happened and there's a lot of emotions bottled up. You haven't expressed how you feel so hearing that now, I think what needs to happen is both of you sitting down," he explained.

At that point, Toyosi, overwhelmed with emotions, began to shed tears and within a short period of time, Damilola began to cry as well.

Ebuka concluded, "If you've been friends for 7 years I think you should know how to communicate with each other, away from all of this. Sit down and have a conversation and say how you feel. I don't think a week in Big Brother's house should damage a seven-year friendship. You're obviously hurt for different reasons."

