Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

Following the immunity challenge on Monday night, Big Brother placed all 12 remaining pairs of housemates up for possible eviction, leaving their fate in the hands of the viewers.

As voted by the viewers, the bottom four pairs were Chekas (Onyelobi and Chizoba), Radicals, (Fairme David and Michky), Tami (Toyosi and Damilola), and Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge).

With safe pairs given the power to save other pairs, Ndi Nne agreed to save The Radicals.

In a twist of events, the housemates were further permitted to agree between themselves on which housemates to save. After Ndi Nne publicly announced The Radicals, the other housemates were invited to the diary room to nominate one pair out of the three pairs left.

