Sharing her joy on Instagram, Tania announced the birth of her daughter born in Vienna, Australia on her Instagram page on Saturday, March 3, 2019.

She said she is the happiest mother as she got to celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her baby girl.

She wrote: My first Mother’s Day, and it’s so unreal. Yesterday (30/03/2019) we welcomed our beautiful princess into the world. I’ve dreamt of being a mommy and having a baby girl almost my entire life.. The fact that our baby girl came early, and just in time for me to celebrate Mother’s Day is the best feeling ever. I’m literally the happiest woman on earth right now. My heart is so full of joy, love and pride I don’t even know where to begin to celebrate.”

Since she shared the news of her baby girl, many celebrities have taken to Tania’s page to congratulate her.

Some of the celebrities that have taken to her page to congratulate her include Funke Akindele, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Waje, AY, Banky W, Toke Makinwa and many others.

You'll recall that Tania reportedly tied the knot with her husband in October 2018.