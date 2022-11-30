Takeoff's brother YRN Lingo shares heartbreaking tribute to deceased rapper

In an open letter to Takeoff online on Monday night, he writes that things will never remain the same with him after his brother was assassinated outside a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022.

Lingo recounts how he has struggled with losing the man he called his brother and literal twin.

"You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something," he writes.

Continuing, he adds, "I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen. It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I'll carry your name until the day I die."

Lingo describes his brother as "quiet but very well spoken" and "a real humble giant," adding that he will miss the little things.

Concluding his emotional message, he promises to take care of their family saying, "I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and anything, and most importantly put my faith in God. I will see you again in heaven brother along with my great grandma… Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever!"