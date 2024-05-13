ADVERTISEMENT
Tacha says her AMVCA dress costs over ₦100 million, see reactions

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"It’s $100,000 or nothing," she said.

Tacha says her outfit at the AMVCA cost $100,000 [Instagram/Symply_Tacha]
Tacha says her outfit at the AMVCA cost $100,000 [Instagram/Symply_Tacha]

She disclosed this while on the red carpet at the event which held on May 11, 2024, while being interviewed by popular content creator, Timi Agbaje.

Agbaje asked, “Last year you wore a $20,000 outfit to the AMVCA. How much did this outfit cost?”

Tacha replied, “It’s 100k"

"Naira or dollars?" Agbaje asked again after which Tacha laughed and replied, "It’s $100,000 or nothing.”

At the prestigious event, Tacha wore a long white, bedazzled gown with a large eye-catching statement piece. The dress had a floating bust/corset design on her shoulder, a flowing cape and a matching corset handbag.

The reality TV star's revelation led to a series of reactions from Nigerians across social media, who were taken aback by the staggering price.

Tacha's outfit at the AMVCA [Instagram/Symply_Tacha]
Tacha's outfit at the AMVCA [Instagram/Symply_Tacha]
A curious X user asked, "I'm curious, who pays for celebrities' dresses at events like these? Do the celebrities buy the dresses themselves, do designers lend them the dresses, or is there some kind of arrangement where they share the cost?"

Other X users expressed disbelief, one said "Which kain lamba be that?? Cloth that can’t pass 200k," and another person commented, "You paid $100k for a dress?"

Reactions to Tacha's revelation [X/Dammydammy35]
Reactions to Tacha's revelation [X/Dammydammy35]

Someone else commented, "She wan come spoil the compliments and the beautiful dress with lies now."

ALSO READ: See all the looks from the 2024 AMVCA

Other comments read, "That's huge!!.", "120 million for her dress? For such a big event as that? Naaaa, that’s too cheap," "I believe her."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

