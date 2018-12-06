Pulse.ng logo
Offset's alleged mistress says she's sorry for ruining Cardi B's home

Summer Bunni has come out to say she is sorry for ruining Cardi B's marriage, insisting that she didn't know their marriage was serious.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
January 14, 2018: Offset got Cardi’s name tattooed on his neck. play

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Looks like we won't be hearing the last of Cardi B's divorce from Offset as the alleged mistress who is said to be responsible for their break up, Summer Bunni says she sorry for ruining their marriage.

In a video released by TMZ, the lady says she didn't know how serious Cardi B's marriage was to Offset and she was sorry for messing up Cardi B's marriage.

"I have not met Offset since he had his baby i didn't know how serious his wedding was... I kind of see things, it took like today to actually see things...some girls will be like I took Cardi B's nigga, I took his man, but for me, I feel very ashamed... I never wanted a breakup or someone to say fuck it and have a divorce," she said.

Summer Bunni, the lady caught in the eyes of the storm play

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

 

She was then asked if she had reached out to Cardi or spoken with her which she said she hasn't but hopes things work out for them.

"I'm not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband and i am very sorry this is happening and I am very sorry I didn't think of my work as the young lady... I know she and offset do have love for each other," she said.

Cardi B and Offset on the red carpet at the American Music Awards 2018 play

(E! online)

 

This is coming less than 24 hours after Cardi B dropped the now famous shocking video where she revealed that she had split with husband, Offset.

Cardi B play

(Instagram/CardiB)

ALSO READ: Cardi B shares 1st photo of her daughter, Kulture

Cardi B ends marriage with Offset! [Video]

Offset and Cardi B. play

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

 

Breaking news guys as Cardi B  has ended her marriage with Offset just a year after their marriage. The rapper shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 4, 2018. According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

''I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father," she said.

See the complete list of MTV VMA 2018 nominees play

(TheCheatSheet)

 

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, Kulture in July 2018.

