Cardi B shares 1st photo of her daughter, Kulture

See adorable 1st photo of Cardi B's daughter, Kulture

Less than 24 hours after announcing her split with Offset, Cardi B for the first time shares an up-close photo of her daughter, Kulture.

  • Published:
Cardi B play

Cardi B

(Instagram/CardiB)

Cardi B has for the first time shared photos of her adorable daughter, Kulture on Instagram.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 6, 2019, where she posted the photo of the baby. She went to caption the photo with a quote;

"My heart." This would be the first time Cardi B will be sharing an up-close photo of her daughter. Cardi B welcomed her first child back in July 2018 with then-husband, Offset. Cardi B in a recent video revealed that she had called it quits with Offset.

View this post on Instagram

My heart #emo#77iP##

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Cardi B ends marriage with Offset! [Video]

View this post on Instagram

There you go..peace and love

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Breaking news guys as Cardi B  has ended her marriage with Offset just a year after their marriage. The rapper shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 4, 2018. According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

''I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father," she said.

Cardi B and Offset were married for 15 months. play

Cardi B and Offset were married for 15 months.

(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

 

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have a daughter together.

Cardi B and Offset marries secretly

Cardi B and Offset play

Cardi B and Offset

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

 

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017. The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.  After months of speculation, she officially confirmed her pregnancy in April during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Shortly after she confirmed her pregnancy, she performed at Coachella but had to cancel several summer tour dates due to her pregnancy. According to a report by TMZ, Offset was at the hospital with his wife when she first gave birth.

Cardi B and Offset on the red carpet at the American Music Awards 2018 play

Cardi B and Offset on the red carpet at the American Music Awards 2018

(E! online)

 

In June, the rapper hosted a Bronx fairytale-themed baby shower for her baby girl. Kulture Kiari Cephus is Cardi B’s first child and Offset’s fourth.

