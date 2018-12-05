Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Breaking News: Cardi B ends marriage with Offset!

Breaking News: Cardi B ends marriage with Offset!

Cardi B in a new video has revealed that she had ended her marriage with Offset.

  • Published:
Cardi B's 2017 highlights didn't stop there. She secretly got married to Migos member Offset in September of that year. play

Cardi B's 2017 highlights didn't stop there. She secretly got married to Migos member Offset in September of that year.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Breaking news guys as Cardi B  has ended her marriage with Offset just a year after their marriage.

The rapper shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 4, 2018. According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

''I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father," she said.

View this post on Instagram

There you go..peace and love

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have a daughter together.

See the complete list of MTV VMA 2018 nominees play

Cardi B and her husband, Offset

(TheCheatSheet)

Cardi B is engaged

Cardi B and Offset on the red carpet at the American Music Awards 2018 play

Cardi B and Offset on the red carpet at the American Music Awards 2018

(E! online)

 

Back in October 2017, Cardi B got engaged by boyfriend and rapper, Offset. The rapper popped the question to Bodak Yellow rapper during the Power 99’s Powerhouse event in Philadelphia.

the audience went wild watching Offset go down on his knee before showing Cardi the enormous diamond ring. The rapper said yes and hugged her boyfriend before going on to dance excitedly.

Cardi B and Offset marries secretly

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

Cardi and Offset secretly got married back in September 2017. The private ceremony took place in the couple's bedroom in Atlanta.  After months of speculation, she officially confirmed her pregnancy in April during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Shortly after she confirmed her pregnancy, she performed at Coachella but had to cancel several summer tour dates due to her pregnancy. According to a report by TMZ, Offset was at the hospital with his wife when she first gave birth.

In June, the rapper hosted a Bronx fairytale-themed baby shower for her baby girl. Kulture Kiari Cephus is Cardi B’s first child and Offset’s fourth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer...bullet
2 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet
3 Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accidentbullet

Related Articles

Cardi B See jaw-dropping photo of rapper as she goes semi nude
Cardi B Rapper calls out those who exposed her secret wedding to Offset
Cardi B Rapper says it wasn't a big deal when Offset cheated
Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
BET 'Hip Hop' Awards Drake and Cardi B top list of nominees at 2018 edition of music awards
Cardi B See 1st photo of rapper's daughter
Cardi B Rapper flaunts baby bump on "Saturday Night Live"
Cardi B Rapper charged after getting into a fight at a strip club [Photos]
Cardi B bags most trophies at 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards
Is Cardi B hinting on baby number 2?

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida
20 highlights at Maje Ayida's N100m defamation suit trial against Toke Makinwa
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm
Small Doctor regains freedom with a warning to stay off violence for a year
Wizkid's son, Zion spends time with Femi Kuti [Video]
X
Advertisement